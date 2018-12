Firefighters were called out to deal with a road traffic collision where a car had landed on its a side in a ditch at Bonsall on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Via Gellia Road shortly after 6.50pm.

Initial reports suggested the occupants of the vehicle were trapped, but they were all out of the car when firefighters from Matlock and Wirksworth arrived at the scene.

Crews made the scene safe and provided first aid.