A car crashed into a building in Buxton yesterday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire police were called to the collision on Cavendish Circus just after 4.35pm.

The crash on Cavendish Circus, Buxton.

The pictures show firefighters at the scene and a red car appearing to have suffered some damage to the front of the vehicle.

No one was hurt, according to the fire service.

We have asked Derbyshire police for more information.