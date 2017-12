Firefighters from Buxton and Bakewell were called after a car crashed on its side after it slid into a wall on an icy road.

The crews attended the scene in Flagg Lane, Flagg, at 7.20am this morning (Monday, December 18).

There was one casualty trapped in the car and was released by the fire service.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Police also attended.