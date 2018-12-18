Candidate takes on broken loos

Frustrated town shoppers fed-up with long-term broken toilets at Waitrose’ Spring Gardens store are urging the supermarket chain to get them fixed.

In a letter to the high-end grocer High Peak Conservative candidate Robert Largan told them how ‘older customers in particular had complained about the long-running toilet saga’.

After being contacted by a number of constituents about the toilets Mr Largan told the high-end grocer in a letter how the problem was ‘particularly acute’ over the busy Christmas period.

He wrote (SIC): “These toilets have been out of order for a considerable period of time, to the cause of significant frustration of many of your customers.”

Speaking to the Advertiser about the problem, he said: “Older customers in particular have complained about the long-running toilet saga - which is compounded by the general lack of toilet facilities in the town centre.

“We want to be making it as easy as possible for people to come and shop in Buxton to support our high street and fantastic local businesses.

“This is a really simple thing to fix and I hope Waitrose will now take action.”

At present there are publicly-accessible toilets at the Sylvan and Pavilion Gardens carparks and at Market Place in Buxton.

A Waitrose & Partners spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience. This is an ongoing issue which has proved more difficult to fix than we had hoped but we’re working to resolve this.”