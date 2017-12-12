Cancer charity thanks High Peak women’s group

A charity has given thanks to a High Peak women’s group for members’ tireless efforts to support it over the years.

Joint presidents of the Buxton Soroptimist group Jackie Cowlishaw and Chris Campbell (pictured above) were the proud recipients of a certificate from Breast Cancer Care.

Buxton Soroptimists have supported Breast Cancer Care over the course of many years by fundraising, as well as taking part in some races and acting as stewards for others.

For further information on Buxton Soroptimists, including how to get in touch, visit sigbi.org/buxton-and-district