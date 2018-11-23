Can you provide a home for seven special kittens?

You walk into their room and are met by wide, fearful eyes. Staring from beneath blankets, from behind covers, out of hidey holes and through gaps. Like ghosts or faeries. But no, these are kittens - only a few months old - who have come into the care of the RSPCA centre in Derbyshire from particularly difficult situations. Situations where their exposure to humans has been limited. Clink on the link above to see more photos.

These little ones have been through so much, raised by lone mothers in a harsh world, exposed to hardships and difficulties. But they have staggering potential, amazing cats waiting to come out from behind frightened exteriors. They have already made significant progress whilst in the centre’s care, they are coming round. Time and patience is paramount with them.

They just need someone special to bring them from their shells, a nice quiet, settled environment where little is expected of them in the short-term, but who can help them fulfil their wonderful potential in the years ahead. They would be best placed in adult-only homes, but could potentially live with other animals, provided introductions are managed appropriately and slowly.

There are seven darlings in total; Georgie, Gadget, Gertie, Gracie, Melinda, Matilda and Mervin. All of whom will need similarly patient and understanding homes. They are all beautiful, all clever, all watchful, all of them have had to endure things they should have been protected from. But now is the start of the rest of their lives. Their next step will be their most important.

Please can you help. If you are interested in any of these little darlings, please give the centre a call on 01246 273358 or visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk