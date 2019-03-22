Campaign launched to reduce number of motorcycle crashes in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is aiming to reduce the number of motorcycle collisions.

In 2018 there were 11 fatal accidents on Derbyshire’s roads involving motorbikes.

The fire service is now launching a new campaign called Biker Down.

Biker Down, which is running in conjunction with Derbyshire Constabulary’s UpRight campaign, is a national initiative that aims to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions through education and awareness.

Motorcyclists who are often first on scene when a fellow biker is down, are being encouraged to attend a Biker Down course that will give them the knowledge needed to help prevent a collision, and also equip them with skills that could be lifesaving if they come across an accident when on our roads.

Biker Down courses, which are free to participants, last for three hours and are broken down into three key areas; participants receive training on accident scene management, basic trauma care and how to become more visible as a motorcyclist.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service crew manager, Jamie Hughes, said: “We are really excited to be launching the Biker Down Campaign and looking forward to delivering our first course on April 4 at the joint fire and police training centre in Ripley.

“In 2018, tragically 11 people lost their lives on Derbyshire’s roads in accidents involving motorcycles. Biker Down aims to provide education to road users and help prevent further loss of life, or serious injury.

“By educating motorcyclists about the importance of being seen on the road, as well as giving them a basic knowledge of trauma care and accident scene management, we aim to reduce the number of fatal and serious collisions on our roads, as well as giving people the best possible chance of survival.”

A campaign video has been produced in collaboration with colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary – this video will be played at specialist motorcycle shops across the county as well as promoted on social media channels to help promote the campaign and encourage sign up to courses.

Up to 20 participants can register for each Biker Down course. Courses will be delivered at various locations across Derbyshire and will be advertised via Biker Down’s social media accounts. To enquire or register for a Biker Down course, email bikerdown@derbys-fire.gov.uk

Alongside Biker Down, Derbyshire Constabulary has launched UpRight, a scheme that aims to encourage less-experienced riders to join road safety organisations such as RoSPA and IAM, to enrol onto advanced driving courses to make them more skilled riders. This will leave them with a greater awareness to the dangers of riding, particularly in various riding conditions.

Police officer Tom Rowlands, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “This year we are looking to change the attitude that the public have towards policing by collaborating with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and other agencies in order to break down those barriers. We are looking to educate riders to be safer and to encourage riders to take responsibility for their own wellbeing by wearing the best protective equipment that is available to them.”