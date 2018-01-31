Call on community to become Buxton Mountain Rescue Team friends

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team has launched a Friends scheme to encourage the community to take a more active role in supporting the lifesaving work it does.

The team relies solely on public funding but the new scheme, which is asking for small regular donations, would help make the charity more financially secure.

Richard Carratu, from the team, said: “Last year we had a float in Buxton Carnival but we got a call-out and had to leave which means there was no-one to hold our buckets for us while we were out helping people and we missed out on vital fundraising. More volunteers would mean we could carry on collecting and saving lives at the same time.”

It costs approximately £45,000 per year for the team to be kitted out with vital life-saving equipment, vehicles and premises, and Richard said: “We need to work extremely hard to keep the pennies rolling in and we are extremely grateful for the support we receive from all our supporters.

“We want our Friends to play an active role and go on collections for us, but at the same time be involved. Be the ‘missing person’ on the hills or the wonderful person who has made the bacon butties on our return after a cold morning being out training.”

•The first meeting of the Friends will be Friday February 12, 7.30pm, at Buxton Fire Station.