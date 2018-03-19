Call for artists to take part in Buxton Spa Prize

The Buxton Spa Prize is returning this year and once again a top prize of £5,000 will be up for grabs for the winning artist.

Artists of all ages are invited to take part in the open air painting competition, which will take place during May and June around the town.

The prize, which was launched in 2014, aims to raise the profile of artists and their work and further enhance Buxton’s national reputation as a centre for arts and culture.

Founder Trevor Osborne, who will be providing a first prize of £5,000 from the Trevor Osborne Charitable Trust, said: “I am delighted in only four years the Buxton Spa Prize has become a leading plein-air arts event.

“Last year, more than 150 paintings were exhibited at the Green Man Gallery and the unique Harold Riley Prize for sketch/work books rose to 35 entries making the Prize the Artists Prize with a difference.

“I am proud of what has been achieved in this beautiful town in the High Peak – it is becoming an arts beacon in the hills.”

The open category has a first prize of £5,000, as well as cash prizes for second and third place.

The renowned Harold Riley sketchbook prize will be repeated with a first prize of £2,000 from The Harold Riley Education Foundation.

The Buxton Spa Prize also has a Children’s Prize for those aged under 12 and a Teen Prize for anyone aged under 17.

The event also has a popular People’s Choice category and the Buxton Festival Choice.

Online registration will open on April 1 until May 13. Artists are then required to visit Buxton between May 4 and May 13 to draw their location by ballot and have their board or canvas stamped. Visit www.buxtonspaprize.co.uk.