Call for action over flooded path at Buxton’s Serpentine Park

A concerned resident has called on the council to take action over a “dangerous” flooded pathway through Buxton’s Serpentine Park.

The River Wye burst its banks in 2015 and last October, High Peak Borough Council spent £85,000 to fix the problem.

However David Harley, who regularly uses the park, says the area surrounding the river now keeps overflowing.

Mr Harley, who lives in Higher Buxton, said: “I walk most days and in the bad weather it is getting very dangerous as the pavement near the river keeps flooding and you cannot cross that section safely.

“When the work was carried out a big tree was dug up to allow a heavy machine to get closer to the river, but the pavement has now subsided and without the tree there is nothing using up the water so it is just sitting there making it difficult for people with shopping and pushchairs to pass.”

In the autumn the council appointed Whitehouse Construction to carry out the repair scheme, which saw the creation of a new 14-metre reinforced concrete wall tied to the existing wall to keep the river flowing along its intended route.

Mr Harley added: “It’s great that the work has been done to fix the weir, but we now have this problem for pedestrians which need addressing.”

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “The council is aware of this ongoing issue which is not related to the weir work we completed last year.

“The ground is sodden and natural drainage from nearby properties is adding to the situation, which should improve as the vegetation grows back.

“In the meantime, we will investigate any measures that could be taken to assist land drainage at this location.”