Buxton woman joins Royal Navy ranks

A Buxton woman has joined the ranks of the Royal Navy after sailing through her basic training.

Hannah Faulkner, 28, who joined the naval service in February 2018, has successfully completed an intensive ten-week course at HMS Raleigh, in Cornwall.

The course is designed to teach her the skills she will rely upon throughout her career, and culminated with a passing-out parade on May 18.

Hannah, who is aiming to become a steward, said she joined the Royal Navy in order to work in a challenging environment that would allow her to grow as a person and to see the world at the same time.

“It feels great to have completed the initial training. With new ships being built, it is an exciting time to be starting my career,” she explained.

The highlights of Hannah’s training included completing a 34km trek over Dartmoor and passing kit musters for the first time.

With the first stage of her training complete, Hannah will stay in HMS Raleigh to start phase two of her training and will undergo a 12-week course to learn how to provide hospitality for visiting VIPs including heads of state.

She will also learn about accommodation management and stock accounting.

The Royal Navy’s Initial Naval Training course is underpinned by nine core maritime skills, which include the basics of Naval discipline and customs, navigation, fitness and basic combat skills.