Buxton Well Dressing Festival 2018 royalty chosen

Buxton’s 2018 Well Dressing Festival royalty was chosen at a selection event at the weekend.

Phoebe Mitchell was selected as queen elect, and Jessie May-Owen as rosebud elect.

They will be supported over the coming year by Rihanna-Maia Lomas as senior attendant, Freya Grimes as junior attendant and Edward Austin as pageboy.

The selection of the queen-elect and retinue took place during an event on Sunday at Buxton Working Men's Club.

John Moss, from the well dressing festival committee, thanked all the entrants, parents and volunteers for their assistance.

The crowning ceremony will take place at St John's Church, Buxton, on Sunday July 8, ahead of carnival day on Saturday July 14.

For more information, visit buxtonwelldressing.co.uk.