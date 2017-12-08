Buxton violinist honoured for services to National Children’s Orchestra

A young Buxton violinist been awarded the Dame Ruth Railton Memorial Prize for services to the National Children’s Orchestra (NCO) of Great Britain.

Georgina Bloomfield, 14, has been a member of the National Children’s Orchestra since the age of seven and was their longest serving member when she left.

The King's Girls' Division pupil practises for at least an hour every day, often with her mum Helen, a professional violinist, but also under the eye of one of the country's leading teachers Catherine Yates at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music (JRNCM).

Having played in orchestra for seven years and because she’s 'having so much fun' at the music college, Georgina has decided to wait a year before she auditions for the National Youth orchestra.

She said: “I spend every Saturday at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music and really enjoy working with the other young people and learning from Cath, but I'll miss the National Children's Orchestra.

“I loved every moment of my time with the National Children's Orchestra. It's not only incredible fun but you get to see what life is like both on stage and behind the scenes in an orchestra.”

Georgina, who wins £200 and a professional photograph, said: “I'll probably spend the money on sheet music and maybe buy more Mozart. His music is just so good both to listen to and to play.”

Her proudest moment came when her solo was accompanied by the virtuoso Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti. She said: “That was a wonderful moment and a great honour.”

Georgina too would love to become a professional musician, but adds: “I might also want to become a vet.”

Ruth Railton founded the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in 1948 and was awarded her Damehood in 1966.

Principal of the King's Girls' Division, Helen Broadley, said: “Listening to Georgina play is always a privilege and reaffirms that no matter how young you are, if you show determination and dedication and practice, practice and practice you can reach for the stars.”