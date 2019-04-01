Buxton Tennis Club nets £25,000 towards new floodlights

A major grant is helping light the way for improved tennis facilities in Buxton.

Plans by Buxton Tennis Club to install a state-of-the-art floodlight system have been boosted by funding worth almost £25,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund.

The money will be used in conjunction with a grant from Sport England to cover the cost of the project, which will use environmentally-friendly LED lighting and technology to prevent light ‘spillage’.

The lights will significantly extend the playing time available on the club’s three courts and enable more members of the community to give tennis a try.

Steve Thompson, chair of Buxton Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant which means we can now realise our ambition to have our courts lit up and open for longer, whatever the season.”

Chris Bradbury, Tarmac Tunstead Cement Plant Manager, added: “The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund supports projects right around the country, so we are delighted that a project close to Tunstead has benefitted this time.”