Buxton Studio Choir’s fundraiser for foodbank

Buxton Studio Choir will be singing to support High Peak Foodbank at a concert next month.

Songs from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties will be performed at Buxton Methodist Church on March 17, at 7pm.

High Peak Foodbank operate from Buxton to support local families who are going through a time of crisis. They also run an employment programme across the High Peak through Zink Employability and an advice service.

Tickets for the concert are £8, available online at www.buxton operahouse.org.uk or in person from Buxton Opera House.