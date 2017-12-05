Buxton students take part in Advent tradition

Youngsters took part in a festive tradition on a visit to their local church.

Children from year three of Fairfield Endowed Junior School went to St Peter’s Church, Fairfield, to make Christingles with volunteers from the church.

The oranges were then given out at the Christingle service on Sunday by candlelight.

The Christingle service is celebrated during Advent and celebrates Christ as the ‘Light of the World’.

Youngsters from the school enjoy contributing to the service every year and celebrating church links at Christmas.

Above is a photograph of the children making their Christingles at St Peters Church.