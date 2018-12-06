Buxton Sparkles’ festive lantern parade to light up town

The annual Buxton Sparkles lantern parade takes place this Saturday and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever.

A new set of colourful Christmas tree lights will add to the festive atmosphere as Buxton’s town crier Bill Weston and singer Andy Parker lead the procession and sing carols all through the town.

Gemma Ambrose and daughter Emily complete their lantern at Buxton Museum

Starting in Spring Gardens they will travel up The Slopes, across the Market Place and into the Pavilion Gardens, where there will be stacks of surprises in store as well as hot food, drinks and a Christmas fair.

Ahead of the event, old and young alike gathered at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery and at the University of Derby’s Devonshire Dome for a series of workshops to prepare this year’s lanterns.

Youngsters from St Thomas More School, Buxton Community School and older residents of local care homes have also been busy creating lanterns and sculptures for the event.

A Sparkles team spokesman said: “We were delighted with the turnout at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery.

Gluey fingers for Emily Ambrose at the lantern making workshops

“Despite the wet weather over 200 adults and 95 children came through the doors to make lanterns - we are sure it will add extra magic to the parade.

“However people don’t need a lantern to join in on Saturday - just wrap up warm, bring your singing voice and enjoy the festivities.”

The event kicks off at Spring Gardens from 4.15pm.