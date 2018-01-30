Buxton Spa Trefoil Guild raises £690 for air ambulance

Buxton Spa Trefoil Guild has raised £690.90 for the Air Ambulance through collections at monthly meetings and activities during 2017.

The activities included a fun dance evening with pea and pie supper, tombola and the annual auction of donated items.

Thanks have been expressed by Pete Corbett, volunteer with Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The Trefoil Guild is the adult branch of Girlguiding. The members support the Guiding ethos, part of which includes helping other people and planning activities.

For further information about Buxton Spa Trefoil Guild call Norma Ayres on 01298 79903.