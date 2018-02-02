Buxton Soroptimists show their support at launch night

Buxton Soroptimists received a warm welcome at a special meeting organised by Stockport Soroptimists, at Hazel Grove Bowls Club.

Stockport mayor Linda Holt signed to become the first member of “Stockport Soroptimist Supporters”. It is hoped that there will be 80 supporters by the end of 2018, the 80th year since Stockport’s charter. Sue Biggs, president of Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland, gave a talk on her attendance at the UN at New York and Geneva where she reported on women and domestic abuse in areas of Britain.