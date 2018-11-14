Buxton solicitors praised for securing vital funds for Cancer Research UK

A Buxton solicitors has been honoured for helping to secure vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Brooke-Taylors Solicitors has facilitated more than £1.5million worth of gifts from people choosing to leave a legacy to the charity in their will.

Rosemary Wood, Amy Holliday and Zoe Mellen, from Brooke-Taylors, were presented with a gold certificate to acknowledge the firm's ongoing support.

The company has been offering the Free Will Service to people aged 55 and over in Buxton for the past three years, giving advice and support for those wishing to write a will or update an existing one.

As part of the service, Brooke-Taylors gives guidance for those wishing to leave a legacy gift for Cancer Research UK.

Rosemary said: "We are delighted to be able to support Cancer Research UK through participating in its Free Will Service.

"As solicitors we know how important it is that everybody makes a will and this scheme encourages more people to do so.

"It also highlights the fact that as well as providing for loved ones, you can use your will to support a charity or charities after your death."

Clare Moore, director of legacies at Cancer Research UK, added: "It's quite astonishing to think that by simply combining enthusiasm with the highest professional standards, Brooke-Taylors has helped secure over £1.5m worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer sooner."

For more information about leaving a legacy gift and Cancer Research UK's Free Will Service, visit www.cruk.org/freewillservice. Alternatively, call Brooke-Taylor Solicitors on 01298 22741.