Buxton siblings win acting awards at Young Farmers’ Clubs competition

Abrother and sister from High Peak took home the awards for best actor and actress at the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) Performing Arts final on May 10.

Sam and Lydia Slack, from the Buxton Young Farmers’ Club, starred in the play When I Grow Up, written by their father Peter Slack.

Lydia on stage in When I Grow Up.

Sam said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed that we even got this far. It’s dad who has helped us and pushed us to get here really.”

Sam played a comical granddad figure based on his own granddad, while Lydia channeled her idol Victoria Wood to play her comedy role as a sheep farmer.

The competition was held in Leamington Spa alongside the NFYFC’s Annual General Meeting, with the aim of helping young people from rural areas develop confidence, and teamwork and communication skills.

Five teams competed at the final after making it through county and regional rounds, and the Buxton team came second overall. The winning group came from Eardisley in Herefordshire.

Sam Slack was named best actor for his role in the production.

George Wallis, of event sponsor Isuzu, said: “All the clubs that made the final were a credit to the farming community.”