Buxton shows solidarity to global 'climate strike'

Campaigners gathered outside Buxton Town Hall on Friday in solidarity with a global 'climate strike' protest.

Placard-waving members of the newly-formed Buxton branch of Extinction Rebellion and Transition Buxton gathered on Buxton's Market Place alongside representatives from local political parties including the Greens and Labour.

They joined millions around the world in a unified call for action to tackle climate change, with young and old walking out of schools and workplaces. Rallies took place across the UK, including in major cities such as London, Manchester and Sheffield.

The branch of Extinction Rebellion has been formed in Buxton to tackle the climate crisis on a local level and aims to unite members of the community "committed to non-violent direct action for political change".

Member Holly Exley, who attended Friday's rally, said: "The UN Climate Report states that there is just 11 years left to prevent irreversible climate change and, with crucial political measures required within the next 18 months, Extinction Rebellion Buxton believes there has never been a better time to act."

Addressing the gathering on Friday lunchtime, High Peak MP Ruth George promised to keep the crisis at the forefront of her agenda.

Talks were followed by a 'sounding of the alarm' to signify the lack of time left to take action on climate change.

The protest comes as High Peak Green Party prepares to table a motion at the full meeting of High Peak Borough Council on October 15 urging the authority to declare a 'climate emergency'.

The motion would require the council to become carbon neutral in its internal workings and the services it provides by 2030.

Newly-elected Green Party councillor, Joanna Collins, who will propose the motion, said: "Unless we take serious action on climate change now, it will be too late. Our children and young people will not be able to stop its effects – and they won’t forgive us.

"Scientists have known for many years that human activity is changing the world’s climate. Now we can see it happening at local level and have no more excuses for inaction. We know that many people are already taking action, and we can build on that.

"We can and must all play our role. This is why I am calling on High Peak Borough Council to declare a climate emergency, as most of our neighbouring councils have done.

"I want to see our council take the lead within High Peak and to work with our partners and the public to find new low carbon ways of doing our jobs and deliver services and to spread good practice."