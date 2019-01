A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to seven shoplifting offences across Buxton.

Steven Wood, of Fairfield Road, Buxton appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates’ Court on January 10 charged with seven theft offences.

The thefts from W H Smiths, McColls newsagents and Morrisons took place between October 10, 2018 and January 8.

Wood must pay compensation of £424, victim surcharge of £85, court costs of £85 and must also complete a drug rehabilitation order.