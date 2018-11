Buxton Sea Cadets have been active in the community over the past few weeks.

They sold poppies in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday and on the day led the parade to the war memorial in time for the two minutes’ silence and then from the memorial to the Pavilion Gardens.

The next day, the band went to Haddon Hall nursing home and played for those residents who were not able to get to the remembrance service.

The Sea Cadets also supported the Dickensian market which was held at the Octagon, Buxton.