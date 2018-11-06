Buxton sea cadets’ 6,000-mile voyage on super yacht

Sea cadets enjoyed the adventure of a lifetime when they travelled on a 1600-mile trip aboard a super yacht from Gocek in Turkey to Monaco.

Members of TS Bulwark Buxton Sea Cadets sailed on the White Rose of Drachs, skippered by its captain Andrew Schofield (right).

Cadet Cyrus Webb described the adventure as ‘one of the best experiences of my lifetime’.

Cyrus is pictured second from right with fellow cadets, the unit’s commanding officer Bruce Luckman (left) and treasurer Chris Webb (second, left).