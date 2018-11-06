Buxton sea cadets’ 6,000-mile voyage on super yacht

Bruce Luckman commanding officer Buxton Sea Cadets, Chris Davis (unit treasurer), Cadet Harvey Mitchell, Nathanial Davis, Archie Philips, Douglas Wilson, Jacob Harris Cyrus Webb, Andrew Schofield (captain of White Rose of Drachs). pictured left to right.
Bruce Luckman commanding officer Buxton Sea Cadets, Chris Davis (unit treasurer), Cadet Harvey Mitchell, Nathanial Davis, Archie Philips, Douglas Wilson, Jacob Harris Cyrus Webb, Andrew Schofield (captain of White Rose of Drachs). pictured left to right.

Sea cadets enjoyed the adventure of a lifetime when they travelled on a 1600-mile trip aboard a super yacht from Gocek in Turkey to Monaco.

Members of TS Bulwark Buxton Sea Cadets sailed on the White Rose of Drachs, skippered by its captain Andrew Schofield (right).

Cadet Cyrus Webb described the adventure as ‘one of the best experiences of my lifetime’.

Cyrus is pictured second from right with fellow cadets, the unit’s commanding officer Bruce Luckman (left) and treasurer Chris Webb (second, left).