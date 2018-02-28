Buxton schoolgirl donates hair to help a poorly youngster

A big-hearted schoolgirl who has always had long hair decided to lose 15 inches of her locks to help a poorly youngster.

Seven-year-old Nicole Fearns, of Otterhole Close, Buxton, had her ponytail cut off at the town's Salon One last week.

It is now being donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Nicole's mum Toni said: "She has always had very long hair, only ever trimmed.

"She wanted to make a sick child feel like happy and 'like Rapunzel'.

"Her dad and I are very proud that Nicole chose to do such an act of kindness.

"She's such a generous girl."

As well as donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, Nicole - a year three pupil at Burbage Primary School - is fundraising for the charity to help it cover the costs of making a wig for a sick child.

A JustGiving page has been set up at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/toni-fearns1 for people who want to donate.

The Little Princess Trust was launched by the parents of Hannah Tarplee in 2006.

Sadly she was diagnosed with having a Wilms tumour and died in 2005 after a brave battle.

Recently the charity has extended its mission to include providing financial assistance for research into the causes of childhood cancers.

For more information about the Little Princess Trust and to support it, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk