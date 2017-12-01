Buxton school sets its sights on appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

A Buxton school choir has its sights - and voices - set on appearing on Britain’s Got Talent next year.

The 80-strong singers from St Anne’s Primary School have sent their first two-minute audition tape to the hit ITV talent show, which is judged by Simon Cowell.

Choir leader and music teacher at the Lightwood Road school, Maria Dunford, said: “We are all really excited and hope we make it to Manchester - it’s fingers crossed now.”

The choir has already enjoyed success, having won the High Peak and Ashbourne Radio ‘School Choir Christmas Carol Competition’ in 2015, and came third in 2016.

Maria said: “In the five years I have been at the school the choir has grown from around 20 children in years five and six to more than 80 starting in year three, making them just seven years old.

“The children put such a lot of effort into rehearsals and some of the newer pupils have only been singing since September, so it is a big ask to get all their harmonies ready, but they have outdone themselves this year and I am so proud of all of them.”

The choir has taken the first steps to join the show and submitted an acappella version of Micheal Jackson’s We Are The World.

Maria said: “These are talented children who love singing and nothing would make me happier than to turn around and tell them we are going to Manchester to audition in front of the judges.

“In previous years they have sang in professional studios, so this is just the next exciting step for us all.”