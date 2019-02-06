Buxton says farewell to brave teen Josh Leech

editorial image

More than 300 people came together at St Peter’s Church, Fairfield, on Monday to say farewell to brave Buxton lad Josh Leech.

Josh, 18, amazed medical professionals by surviving microcephaly - a condition where a child’s head is smaller than normal - into his late teens.

The teen, who was much-loved by the people of Buxton, died last month.

Mum Rachel Leech, 43, said she was ‘amazed’ by how many people attended the ‘beautiful’ service - which was accompanied by John Williams’ Superman theme tune with Josh’s coffin draped in a Superman flag.

She said: “It was lovely because he was our little superhero.

“It was a celebration of his life and there was so much love in that room - it was overwhelming.”