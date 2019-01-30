Buxton’s Waitrose toilets are re-opened

Waitrose has re-opened the customer toilets at its Buxton store in The Springs shopping centre following repairs.

The renovation came following a large number of complaints, particularly by elderly shoppers before Christmas.

In a letter to the retailer in December, Conservative candidate for the High Peak Robert Largan wrote how the problem was ‘compounded’ by the general lack of toilet facilities in the town centre.

Following the news of the re-opening he said: “This is good news and I am grateful to the hard-working staff at Buxton Waitrose for getting this resolved.

“But there is a wider issue of toilet facilities in the town centre - that’s why I have also written to the management of The Springs centre urging them to reassess the need for toilet facilities for all shoppers.”

At present there are publicly-accessible toilets at the Sylvan and Pavilion Gardens car parks and at Market Place in Buxton.

Robert added: “It is more important than ever that we work together to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for people to shop in Buxton.”