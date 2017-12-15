Buxton’s under-threat Serpentine Farm continues search for new site as over 900 sign petition in support

Volunteers fighting to save the Serpentine Community Farm have so far collected more than 900 signatures for their petition.

The farm is facing an uncertain future after High Peak Borough Council revealed it was potentially looking to reclaim the site for redevelopment.

Last weekend, 60 people turned out to show their support for the farm, including MP Ruth George.

The petition will be presented to High Peak Borough Council leader Tony Ashton in the new year.

The community growing space in the centre of Buxton is run by volunteers on the site of the council’s former plant nursery at Serpentine Walks.

Madeline Hall, from the farm, said: “The council has worked diligently to find other suitable spaces. The search has proved fruitless. Of the 14 proposed alternatives, seven owners do not wish to lease or sell their land.”

Seven are in High Peak Borough Council’s ownership and two (Temple Fields and land off Hogshaw Villas Road) are on the asset disposal register and only support temporary use. Two spaces in Cote Heath are already in use.

The remaining spaces include Ashwood Park - ruled out because of pollution from the A6; as well as recreational land behind houses on Sherwood Road and land adjoining Cunningdale Allotments, both of which are also deemed to be unsuitable due to the surrounding conditions.

Madeline added: “We’re not faint-hearted people.

“However, there is no enthusiasm for investing time and energy to overcome the considerable challenges of starting afresh on such unpromising sites.”

To sign the petition, visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-serpentine-community-farm-high-peak?source=twitter-share-button