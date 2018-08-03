Buxton's tourist information centre set to move to the Pump Room

Buxton's tourist information centre is set to be given a new home in the Pump Room.

The visitor facility was moved to the Pavilion Gardens in 2008 prior to work starting on the Crescent. But with the luxury hotel and spa expected to welcome guests from next year, High Peak Borough Council leaders plan to relocate the TIC to the Pump Room opposite the iconic Grade I-listed building.

Councillor Tony Ashton, leader of the council, said: “With the council currently seeking interest from external organisations to re-invigorate and grow hospitality, catering and events at the Pavilion Gardens, and with the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust being well advanced with plans to introduce a state-of-the-art visitor experience, the time is absolutely right for us to consider this change and build for future success in the town when the hotel opens its doors.

“The Pump Room and Crescent Experience will be a natural focal point for visitors and tourists so it makes sense for our tourism staff to be based there and for them to work closely with the trust.

"They will continue to offer specialist local knowledge about the whole of the borough just as they do now.”

The proposal, if approved by councillors next week, would see agreed TIC staff seconded to the trust for a year with a view to a full transfer thereafter.

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust Chair, James Berresford, said: “It’s an exciting time for tourism in our region and we’re delighted to be able to work in partnership with the council to provide excellent customer services and share expert local knowledge with new and returning visitors.

"The trust aims to deliver a warm welcome to Buxton and the wider area and a modern tourist information service.”