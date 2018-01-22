Buxton's Spring Fair WILL go ahead in 2018 - after new organisers step forward

Buxton's hugely-popular Spring Fair has been saved - and will go ahead as originally planned in 2018.

Buxton Town Team announced last month that the event - which takes place throughout the town on the Spring Bank Holiday in May - would not be taking place in 2018 due to a shortage of support.

But a new team of volunteers has stepped forward to take over the running of the event, and it will now go ahead as scheduled on Monday May 7, 2018.

Jane Fletcher, who has taken on the lead organising role, said: "I was so disappointed to hear that this highly successful annual event had been cancelled that I decided to step in and take it on myself and save it with the help of a newly-formed group of volunteers.

"Buxton Spring Fair has become such an important event for the town over the last five years, attracting thousands of people into the town. There is up to 140 stalls lining the streets with entertainment, street food, music, singing and dancing that links the whole town from Spring Gardens through to Turner's Memorial, the Crescent, Pavilion Gardens, The Slopes, Market Place and High Street, and so I am really pleased to announce that all this will happen again in 2018 for everyone to enjoy.

"I would like to say a big thank-you to Buxton Town Team for their support, advice and knowledge which helped me to get started."

The event was originally conceived to be a kind of street party as one element of Buxton’s ‘Portas Pilot’ funding application in 2012, initiated by Vision Buxton. Though Buxton did not win, the team involved decided to set up Buxton Town Team CIC, to harness the momentum and unprecedented cooperation between groups that the Portas process brought about.

Janet Miller, one of the Buxton Town Team directors, said she was delighted by the news.

"When we first came up with the idea of a Spring Fair back in 2013, it was just as a one-off event," she explained. "Then the first fair was so successful, it exceeded all our expectations, and so became an annual event.

"Over the years though it's become clear that if the Town Team was to carry on running it, alongside all our other activities, that would reduce our ability to develop new projects for the town. The Buxton Spring Fair needs its own dedicated organisation - it's time for our baby to fly the nest!

"So we're really pleased that Jane and her team are taking on the organising role. We will do everything we can to help, so that Buxton residents and visitors can enjoy a May Day Spring Fair for many years to come."

More volunteers are still needed to assist with the running of the event, and anyone interested in getting involved should contact Jane Fletcher on 07976 006 822 or email Buxtonspringfair2@gmail.com.

Anyone wishing to book a trade/charity stall or space on the day is also invited to get in touch.