Buxton's 'royal family' to be chosen at selection event

The selection of this year’s Buxton Well Dressing Festival royalty will take place this weekend.

Entries are currently being welcomed for the roles of carnival queen and her retinue, with a selection event taking place at Buxton Working Men’s Club on Sunday March 3, at 2pm.

The available roles are: rosebud and small attendant (ages 5-7), senior attendant (8-11), pageboy (5-8) and queen (12-16).

Queen’s Secretary Maureen Kitchen said the successful applicants would be carrying on a long-standing tradition in representing the town.

“We hope that all who are selected will see it as an opportunity not only to represent the town but also an enjoyable experience throughout the year,” she added.

“It is also a chance to meet people and make new friends.”

Prospective entrants must complete an entry form and return it as directed no later than Friday, March 1.

Forms are available from Hargreaves and Son, in Spring Gardens, or can be downloaded direct from the festival website buxtonwelldressing.co.uk.

For further information, contact Maureen on 01298 25590.

This year’s Buxton Well Dressing Festival will get underway on Sunday July 7 with the blessing of the wells and crowning of the festival royalty.

The carnival day parade will take place on the following Saturday, July 13.