Buxton's Race for Life is back - and here's how you can take part

The date has been revealed for this year's Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Buxton.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, the Pavilion Gardens will again play host to the popular fundraiser on Wednesday June 19, at 7pm.

Over 600 people took part in the 2018 Race for Life in Buxton.

Over 600 people took part in 2018, helping to raise thousands of pounds to help fund life-saving research.

The Buxton event will be run over a distance of 5k, taking in a two-lap route of the Pavilion Gardens.

Entry is £14.99 for adults, £10 for children, £14.99 for young adults or free for girls and boys aged six and under.

