Buxton’s Friends of Oignies Twinning Association hosts French guests next month

Seventy people from Buxton’s French twin town of Oignies will be arriving in the High Peak for a few days of ‘fun and friendship’ in April.

Members of Friends of Oignies Twinning Association and Les Amis de Buxton take turns hosting their meet-up each year.

This will mark the 51st year of the association - with French visitors looking forwards to drinks with the mayor, a country and western evening and a day trip to York.

However the trip would not be complete without the association’s service of remembrance - which honours the sacrifice of six Buxton soldiers who were killed in Oignies as they bravely fought to slow the German army’s advance towards Dunkirk in 1940.

Chris Clegg, a committee member of Friends of Oignies Twinning Association, is appealing for anyone interested in France or the French language to join the association and either host a French couple or get involved with fundraising.

He said: “People who host often find new friendships that last for years.

“The visits provide a great atmosphere and you don’t need to be fluent in French.”

For more information visit friendsofoignies.com.