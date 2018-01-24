Buxton’s first pie restaurant to open

A Buxton eatery is launching a new culinary venture to transform it into the town’s first ‘pie restaurant’.

The Pie Society at Gilbert’s, on the High Street, will be feeding customers from Friday February 1, and chef Robbie Keeling is excited about the move.

I sPIE with my little eye! Chef Robbie Keeling who wants to make Buxton folk pie appreciators.

The 36-year-old said: “I want to put Buxton on the culinary map and the pie restaurant will be a first for the town, which is great news.

“There are places in Manchester which are specialised restaurants selling just one type of food and the concept really works, so I wanted to bring the idea to Buxton.”

With experience gained from working in a variety of restaurants including the Devonshire Arms in Pilsley, on the Chatsworth Estate, Robbie is ready for a new chapter which he hopes will take the well-established Buxton eatery to the next level.

He said: “The pies were a big seller on the old menu and just what you need after a day out in the Buxton fresh air.

Chef Robbie Keeling's desire to make Buxton folk pie appreciators is not pie in the sky.

“The much-loved Sunday roast is still staying, but pies will be available six days a week.”

Those who want to tuck into something tasty will be able to choose from a variety of pie fillings including lamb and mint, chicken and chorizo, all-day breakfast and vegetable and halloumi, alongside a choice of sides.

Robbie said: “This is a really exciting time and chance for me to run my own kitchen as a chef.

“We are going to be serving proper, good honest food which is tasty too. I can’t wait for people to come and try what’s on offer.”