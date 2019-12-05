Buxton's famous memorial illuminated in time for Christmas

Community groups and businesses recently got together to bring illumination back to Turner’s Memorial in time for the forthcoming Christmas celebrations on Friday 13 December.

The large lamp sitting on top of the memorial to one of the town’s most important historical benefactors has been broken for quite some time.

Orchestrated by Buxton Town Team, the Friends of Buxton Station worked with Nick and Darren of Streamline Quality Builders, alongside Trevor Zoppi, who supplies the Christmas trees to shops and businesses, to fix the memorial.

Tina Heathcote, from the Town Team, said: “Dave from the Buxton Station Friends group has been asking about the broken light for a while now as they have a carol concert with Burbage Band coming up next week. As we have been working on the Memorial and got the waters flowing by installing a new pump donated by Buxton Civic Association, we asked the Council for permission to sort it out as they couldn’t repair it in time: Nick, Darren and Trevor got the job safely and quickly done.”

This means that the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) can renew their invitation for residents to join them in a ‘simple sing-along celebration of Christmas’.

Their seasonal sing-song at Turner’s Memorial, features Burbage Band and promises to include lots of ‘good old favourite yuletide songs’ and Christmas carols. The festive celebrations will run from 6pm until 7.30pm on Friday 13 December.

David Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “We all enjoy a good old sing-song and wanted to commemorate Samuel Turner - he was one of the first to recognise Buxton as a spa resort and wanted to share it with others, making that possible by helping to bring the trains to town.

“We like to think that we are doing something similar - we all love Buxton and want to share it with enthusiasm at this special time of year, especially as the town looks forward to celebrating spa resort status once again in the New Year. We want local folk to join us for a Christmas sing-song.”