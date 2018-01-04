Buxton’s cafes feed those in need on Christmas Day

Two community-spirited Buxton cafes opened their doors on Christmas Day to feed 60 people - ensuring they did not have to eat alone.

The Source and The Tradesman’s Entrance served up a free Christmas dinner and bag of presents to people in need.

For Caz Berrisford, who has run The Tradesman’s Entrance on Scarsdale Place for the past eight years, this was the second Christmas she had opened her doors on December 25.

The 46-year-old said: “It was such a wonderful day. Fairfield Brass Band came along and played carols and hymns. It was such a perfect moment, it brought tears to people’s eyes - including mine.

“I realised there was a huge gap in services which cater for those with mental health issues over Christmas, people who wouldn’t feel comfortable or confident either going to someone else’s house or cooking and so would end up eating alone.

“I also went and picked up some of the elderly customers who have no-one, so they did not have to eat alone.”

In the run-up to Christmas, the cafes had asked people to donate presents or volunteer to help out on the day.

Caz said: “When we asked for help the response was amazing. The community spirit in Buxton is wonderful.

“Christmas is a time for giving and so many people want to help but just didn’t know how to before.

“We have been given so many presents that we will be donating the spares to Blythe House Hospice and Bright Opportunities, so they can use the gifts as raffle prizes to help their fundraising throughout the year.

“We also collected £500 which will be split between The Thomas Theyer Foundation and the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre.”

Caz added: “The cafe was usually sat empty on Christmas Day. I am now in a fortunate position to be able to give something back, and seeing everyone together was really lovely.”

Caz says her cafe is also available for use by community groups after 3pm free of charge. Any interested groups should pop in for details.