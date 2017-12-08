Buxton Rotary Club’s pudding donation towards community Christmas meal

Enough Christmas pudding to feed 64 people on Christmas Day has been donated by the Rotary Club to Buxton’s Christmas in the Community appeal.

The eight large puddings will be divided up and served to people enjoying a festive meal on December 25 at The Source Cafe and The Tradesman’s Entrance.

Ruth Eyre, who is helping organise the meal, said: “Since we announced we would be doing the Christmas Day meal again it has snowballed and everyone has been so generous with their donations, including Buxton Rotary Club.

“We would still like more volunteers who can spare a few hours, or anyone willing to drop-off a gift which can be given to people on the day.” For more information, call 07595 268 932.