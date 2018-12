Seventy members and guests celebrated Buxton Rotary Club’s 96th charter anniversary at The Leewood Hotel.

Pictured are presidents Drs Andrew Collier and Ian Saunders, district governor Dr Cheryle Berry, David Goodlad, president of Bakewell Rotary and Mr Roy Pickles of Buxton Probus.

Buxton Rotarians have raised £10,200 this year for local, national and overseas charities.