Buxton Rotarians help feed the less fortunate members of the community this Christmas

Buxton Rotarians Andy Collier and Bruce Thomson donated six Christmas puddings to Ruth Eyre of The Source to help feed those in financial need or isolated.

The Source and The Tradesman’s Entrance will provide the meals on Christmas Day.

The Rotary Club of Buxton also donated three puddings to Charis House for families in their care over the Christmas period. For the past 11 years Buxton Rotarians has ordered more than 1,900 puddings from Cwmbran Vale Rotary in support of an initiative which raises money for prostate cancer charities.