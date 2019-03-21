Buxton Race for Life 2019: Make time for fun-raising with mum

Buxton mums are being urged to support the fight against cancer this Mother’s Day by signing up to one of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events.

For the first time, grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as the events are opened up to everyone.

Jennie Sim, Cancer Research UK’s Buxton Event Manager, said: “We’re urging families to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton will again play host to the popular fundraiser on Wednesday June 19, at 7pm.

Over 600 people took part in 2018, helping to raise thousands of pounds to help fund life-saving research.

The Buxton event will be run over a distance of 5k, taking in a two-lap route of the Pavilion Gardens.

Entry is £14.99 for adults, £10 for children, £14.99 for young adults or free for girls and boys aged six and under.

To sign up to a Race for Life event, visit raceforelife.org or call 0300 123 0770.