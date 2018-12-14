Buxton pupils box up gifts for Operation Christmas Child campaign

Pupils at Buxton’s St Thomas More School have helped to make Christmas a little brighter for children who are less fortunate than they are.

Members of the school’s chaplaincy team are pictured with boxes of goodies which have been collected for the Operation Christmas Child campaign which is run by Samaritans Purse. The charity provides Christmas presents for boys and girls in war-torn countries and refugees etc, who would otherwise not receive anything at this special time of year. Parents of pupils at the school have been thanked for their generosity in supporting the campaign.