Buxton property fire caused by burning cooker

A house fire in Buxton that was extinguished prior to the arrival firefighters was caused by a burning cooker.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Broad Walk, Buxton, at 2.11pm today, August 8, to reports of the cooker fire.

Crews from Buxton and New Mills attended the scene, but the blaze was out by the time firefighters were on scene.

The firefighters ventilated the property before leaving the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Buxton and New Mills attended a house fire on Broad Walk, Buxton, at 2.11pm today.

"The cooker fire was out on arrival and the property was ventilated with a positive pressure ventilation fan."