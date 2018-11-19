Buxton police want to hear from you if you've been approached by man with bucket

Buxton police want to hear from homeowners who have been approached by a man with a bucket asking for money.

Over the last few months, officers have received numerous reports of a man going from house-to-house with a bucket asking for donations to non-existent charities, causes and schools.

An investigation has begun and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "In order to progress the investigation police are appealing for witnesses who have had a man, with a bucket, asking for money at their home address.

"Police would like to hear from anyone he has asked for money and anyone who has given him money having been told it is for a charitable cause."

Call PC Paul Dobson on 101 and quote reference number 18*551035.