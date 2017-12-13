Buxton pensioner defrauded by scammers

A pioneering approach where police are working with banks has helped one Buxton pensioner who had been targeted by fraudsters.

Over the course of a number of days a 73-year-old from Buxton had withdrawn a large amount of cash and staff, after becoming concerned, alerted police who came to the bank.

After speaking to the victim officers found two men in a van parked nearby who were then arrested.

Forty-three-year-old William Finney, of Hassall Green, Sandbach, who was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and Billy Price, 22, of Booth Lane, Middlewich, who was charged with three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft, will appear at Derby Crown Court for trial on Monday, December 18.

Both Mr Finney and Mr Price deny the charges.

The new Banking Protocol is only in its first year and aims to identify potential victims of fraud just like the Buxton pensioner who are withdrawing large amounts of cash from their accounts.

Detective Inspector Debbie King, from Derbyshire police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “The Banking Protocol is a fantastic initiative that is already helping keep people in Derbyshire safe.

“Offenders will target very vulnerable people within the community and, in just a short space of time, can defraud them of serious amounts of cash.

“As a force we have been alert to these crimes but with banking staff also on the lookout we are much more likely to be able to catch crooks in the act.

As well as stopping frauds taking place, the scheme ensures a consistent response to potential victims and gives them extra support to prevent them becoming a victim in the future. The Post Office is also part of the Protocol.

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, said:“Fraud can have a devastating effect on some of the most susceptible people in society and it’s by working together with law enforcement, and others, that we can make a real difference when it matters most.

“The Banking Protocol is a great example of this collaboration in action protecting people from becoming victims. The finance industry is determined to crack down on fraud and is taking action on all fronts - the Protocol is an important weapon in our armoury.”

Anyone who is concerned about a friend, relative or worried you may have been or are being targeted then contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or in an emergency 999.