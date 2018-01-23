Search

Buxton parents go back to school for cookery lessons

Parents learn to cook healthy meals at Fairfield Endowed Junior School.
Parents are being shown how to prepare a variety of healthy meals to feed their family.

A five-week course of cookery sessions has been organised by Fairfield Endowed Junior School.

Recipes are based around using a slow cooker as a convenient, time-efficient way to provide a healthy meal.

Each person is provided with a free slow cooker to take home and keep. They will also receive a supermarket voucher when they complete the course.

The school is working in partnership with High Peak Borough Council Communities and the funding was received from DCC Communities priority fund.