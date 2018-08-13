Buxton Opera House up for ‘Most Welcoming Theatre’ award

Buxton Opera House wants to claim the title as the Most Welcoming Theatre for the third year.

The Grade II Listed building, on Water Street, scooped the accolade in 2015 and 2016 and wants to bring home the honour again this year.

Paul Kerryson, Chief Executive for Buxton Opera House, said: “It’s great we have won twice before but I know we are the country’s most welcoming theatre so I want to win it again and show confirm what our customers already know about us.

“For me being the most welcoming is about the whole package from when you book a ticket to getting a drink at the bar and the wonderful staff do such a great job of bringing audiences new and old in to the theatre. We are about breaking down barriers and making entertainment accessible to everyone all year round.”

The contest is being organised he The UK Theatre Awards and Buxton Opera house hopes to stand out from the 175 venues across the country.

Paul said: “Every theatre should be striving to win this and we would love to have the support of our audiences and customers to stand behind us and vote for their Opera House.”

In the last year Buxton Opera House has helped to nurture talent in the production of West Side Story, which used open auditions to find new talent in the High Peak.

The UK Theatre Awards are the only nationwide Awards to honour outstanding achievement in theatre throughout the United Kingdom.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of UK Theatre, said: “Theatres play a vital role in communities across the UK, so it has been wonderful to see so many votes cast. This award brings together audiences, theatres, performers and producers and gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate their local venue.”

The 12 Regional and National winners of the vote will be announced on 28 September 2018. The overall winner of the award will be announced at the UK Theatre Awards on Sunday 14 October.

To vote for the Buxton Opera House visit uktheatre.org/vote before 12pm on Tuesday, September 18.