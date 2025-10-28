Buxton Opera House finalist for two national awards for education

Buxton Opera House has been announced as finalists at the Music & Drama Education Awards 2026 for two projects.

BOH Creates, led by their Learning & Engagement team is up for awards with Rumpelstiltskin, the 2024 festive show for families, which has been nominated for the Excellence in Primary/Early Years (Music & Drama) award; and Madagascar Jr, the 2025 Summer School production, for the MTI Award for Excellence (Music & Drama) Award.

Allie Spencer, head of creative learning and engagement, said: “We’re both delighted and excited to have been shortlisted for two awards at the Music and Drama Education Awards this year.

“It is always a privilege to create and tour new work for early years and primary children. “Rumpelstiltskin was a Buxton Opera House commissioned piece of new writing by Robin Kingsland, which was played to over 1,000 children in primary school settings alongside multiple sold-out performances in the Pavilion Arts Centre at Christmas last year.”

Using talented actors who also sang and played musical instruments added an extra special magic to the performance, said Allie and from feedback the theatre discovered it inspired the young audience to take up musical instruments themselves.

Allie said: “Our sold-out Summer School Madagascar Jr, engaged 40 young people aged 9 - 18 in acting, stage management, lighting and sound design, costume design, and assistant directing.

“It was fabulous to work with such a talented professional creative and technical team from the Opera House, inspiring and mentoring the young people across two exciting weeks.”

BOH Creates is Buxton Opera House’s community and engagement programme which offers creative workshops, training opportunities and community theatre productions for all ages, so you can take your next step in the arts.

Whether on stage, behind the scenes, or in the community, they offer everyone the chance to develop and discover new skills and passions.

Their activities help to build confidence and shape people’s future through creativity.

Buxton Opera House wants to not only congratulate but thank the creatives and cast members involved in both productions for their ‘hard work and dedication, and to every audience member who came out to support them’.

The awards ceremony when the team willfind out if they have won will take place in London in February 2026.

To find out more about BOH Creatives visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/get-involved