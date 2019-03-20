Buxton nursery battles back with Good Ofsted

A Buxton nursery has praised the ‘hard work’ of its staff who are ‘over the moon’ with its latest ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted inspectors.

Woodlings Nursery had previously been given the watchdog’s lowest-possible rating most notably due to perceived ‘weaknesses in management’s safeguarding and child protection knowledge’.

Inspectors previously found gaps in children’s learning were ‘not being identified and therefore not closed quickly enough’.

However the latest inspection found joint managers Vicky Willetts and Amy Fraser had worked hard to ‘ensure staff have a secure knowledge of safeguarding procedures’.

The Ofsted report also found children made ‘good progress from their starting points’ while staff used ‘newly developed systems’ to observe their learning.

Vicky explained how during the last inspection safeguarding concerns were raised over the wording in a policy document - rather than any procedural errors.

She said some younger members of staff had been ‘intimidated’ by the Ofsted process, but that she and Amy had made sure staff were ‘fully aware of safeguarding’.

She added: “They were (aware) anyway, but it was just making sure they were confident so we used little tests and kept it light-hearted.

“The girls know their jobs and what they’re doing.”

Vicky said everyone at the nursery was ‘so proud of our good’ rating.

Amy added: “We’ve all worked really hard and it’s paid off. We want to thank all parents and the wider community who have supported us during the last three years.”